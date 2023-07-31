VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor.

Joshua Michael Pascale was sentenced on charges of object sexual penetration of victim under age 13, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under age 13 and custodial indecent liberties.

Pascale was found guilty of these charges by a jury after a days-long trial in April.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney proved that Pascale sexually abused the child from July 2020 to March 2021.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney of Virginia Beach, the 38-year-old man began spending a lot of time with the child when he returned from deployment.

Pascale took he child to sex stores, brought her inappropriate underwear and a sex toy.

Eventually, the child told a family member about the abuse, and the family member immediately called the police.

During an interview with detectives, Pascale said the child was not lying, that he “did not remember”, and that if she said he did it, then he did it.