Man sentenced to 10 years in 2019 crash that killed Virginia Beach sailor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges following a 2019 head-on collision that killed a Navy master-at-arms has been sentenced to 10 years.

On Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Kevin M. Duffan sentenced 41-year-old Nathaniel Campbell to a maximum of 10 years with no portion suspended. Campbell previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in early December.

On Nov. 30, 2019, Campbell was speeding through the outbound lanes at Gate 8 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story when his car slammed into a master-at-arms’ vehicle.

According to court documents, data from inside Campbell’s vehicle showed he was going approximately 79 mph at the time of impact in the crash that killed 23-year-old Oscar Temores.

In court documents, investigators say Campbell was speeding more than three times the posted limit of 25 mph when he slammed his truck head-on into the sailor’s security vehicle.

Both drivers were sent to Virginia Beach General Hospital where Officer Temores was pronounced dead. He leaves behind a wife, a child and family in California.

Temores was assigned to the installation’s security department and reported to the area in June 2018. Before that, he was assigned to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in Illinois.

After the crash, Campbell told police he did not remember the crash and the last thing he remembered was “driving too fast.”

In the interview, Campbell told police he was “going to a strip club,” that he was flying down the road, and that he felt out of control. He said he was in the Virginia Beach area due to “God’s will.”



Police confirmed Campbell had no impairing drugs or alcohol in his system.

Campbell’s prior record includes convictions for Strangulation, Assault, and a Violation of Probation.