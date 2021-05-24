Man sentenced to 10 years for 2019 shooting at VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years after he was found guilty in a 2019 shooting that seriously injured his girlfriend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Officers responded to the Hyatt Hotel on Atlantic Avenue, near 27th Street just after midnight in February of 2019. They found the woman with a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to court documents, the couple were visiting from North Carolina. The evening of their visit, the couple got into an argument in their hotel room. Officials say Andrews then shot the victim three times in the elevator bay.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the upper right torso and lower abdomen. She had multiple surgeries and sustained permanent, life-altering injuries.

Police initially charged 53-year-old Garvin Louis Andrews with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony.

On July 27, 2020, Andrews was found guilty of both charges.

During his sentencing hearing Monday at the Virginia Beach Circuit Court, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.