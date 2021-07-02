Man sentenced to 1 year for DUI in fatal crash involving bicycle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to one year in jail for driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist.
On Thursday, 38-year-old Stephen Eugene Davis was sentenced to a year in jail and a year of probation. His license will be suspended for 12 months.
Police said Davis was under the influence as he drove a truck in the 5500 block of Princess Anne Road in February. He hit 67-year-old Paul Mozley, of Virginia Beach, in front of a Burger King restaurant. Mozley was riding his bicycle near his house.
Mozley died about two weeks later from his injuries.
