VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection to a March 2022 shooting that left four people injured and two officers also discharging their weapon.

According to online court documents, Earl Royster Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison for the use of a firearm. Royster Jr. will also have 13 years of unsupervised probation for both counts of malicious wounding.

Earl Royster Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office)

Court documents also showed that the malicious shooting at an occupied building and one count of use of firearm charges were nolle prossed.

Royster Jr. previously pleaded guilty in January to the charges that stem from a shooting in front of West Beach Tavern in the 5000 block of Cleveland Street.

Police say officers in the area saw several people arguing in front of the restaurant. Several people then took out guns and began shooting.

Officers then got out of their car to intervene in the shooting, which resulted in two officers firing at one of the armed suspects.

Police say a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 37-year-old and a 27-year-old man self-transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.