Man sentenced for possessing gun while on Salem High School grounds before football game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for possessing a firearm on school property ahead of a Salem High School football game in September in Virginia Beach.

Shaguille Felton, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a firearm on school property and possessing a firearm while subject to a protective order.

He was sentenced to two years on each with all time suspended except time already served, which was about three months.

He needs to be on good behavior for four years.

Two charges against Felton were previously nolle prossed, or dropped: one charge of possession of a firearm on school property and another for removing or altering a vehicle serial number.

According to police, nine illegally possessed weapons were seized on school property at Salem High School Sept. 20 after a report of possible criminal activity at a football game that night. The guns were seized in the parking lot. Officers found the firearms in plain sight in three separate vehicles that were parked on school property, police said.

Felton is one of four people charged in connection with the incident.

Two other people charged in connection with the incident were slated to appear in court for preliminary hearings earlier this month, including:

Julian Gregory Bryant, 29, of Virginia Beach, charged with possession of a firearm on school property. (note: no mugshot is available for Bryant)

Demeron Shaikeem Wright, 18, of Newport News, charged with 2 counts of possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a loaded firearm in a prohibited place.

Bryant pleaded guilty to a concealed weapon charge and received a two-day jail sentence during a court hearing Nov. 19.

Wright’s hearing was continued to Dec. 9.

Hasan Malik Washington, 18, of Virginia Beach, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property. He was originally scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 18, but it was continued to Jan. 27.