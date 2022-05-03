VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who fatally shot a woman as police said he was “mishandling a firearm” will serve five years in prison.

Shawn Michael Sheppard was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison with 13 suspended on charges of involuntary manslaughter, shooting or stabbing in the commission of a felony, and shooting at an occupied building.

He will be on indefinite probation supervision.

Police responded in June 2021 to the 1300 block of Crane Crescent in Virginia Beach for a death involving a firearm.

EMS officials arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim, later identified as 40-year-old Kristina Hager, deceased.

Police arrested 33-year-old Shawn Michael Sheppard after initially detaining him for questioning.

Sheppard was “mishandling a firearm” when it discharged and struck the victim, killing her.