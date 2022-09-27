VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of several people arrested in connection to “pop up” marijuana operations in Virginia Beach will serve 10 months behind bars.

Virginia Beach resident Christopher Bond pleaded guilty Monday to distribution and possession with intent to manufacture charges.

He was sentenced to 5 years on both charges, but each were suspended by 4 years and 7 months, leaving 10 months total to serve. He’ll also be under supervision after release.

Bond, Virginia Beach resident Dontrell Harper and Norfolk resident Nicole Crosby were all arrested earlier this year on the same day.

Officers arrested Bond and Harper in front of the Cut barbershop on Independence Blvd. Police said they recovered 13 pounds of marijuana, one ounce of cocaine and over 100 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products.

Police arrested Crosby after executing a search warrant at Blue Horseshoe Tattoo on Virginia Beach Blvd. 25 pounds of marijuana and a variety of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products were found there, police said.

Harper and Crosby are still awaiting court dates this October.