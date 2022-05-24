VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 3 years following a 2021 shooting at a Virginia Beach lounge that injured another person.

Giani Javon Boyer previously pleaded guilty to the shooting back in January. He was arrested in May 2021 in connection with the incident at the Epitome Lounge in Virginia Beach.

Boyer was originally charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and was released on bond. He was later charged with malicious wounding.

Further investigation and witness statements revealed Boyer fired the shots that injured someone at the lounge, located in the 3600 block of Holland Road.

Police did not give details about the extent of the victim’s injuries in the shooting.

During a recent court hearing Tuesday, Boyer was sentenced to 6 years behind bars with 3 years suspended which means he will serve 3 years. He also received probation with indefinite supervision.