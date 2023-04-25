VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced after he plead guilty to sexually abusing a Virginia Beach politician when she was a child.

Randall Thomas Boehm was sentenced to five years for aggravated sexual battery with five years suspended. He has also been sentenced to indefinite supervision.

Randall Thomas Boehm (Photo courtesy: VBSO)

This comes after Boehm plead guilty to the charge in December after Virginia Beach Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler spoke out about how she was sexually abuse by him. Boehm was Convir-Fowler’s stepfather and was the only father figure she had ever known.

Boehm was also facing a felony charge of indecent liberties by a parent, but that charge was set aside during the trial in December.