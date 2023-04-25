VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced after he plead guilty to sexually abusing a Virginia Beach politician when she was a child.
Randall Thomas Boehm was sentenced to five years for aggravated sexual battery with five years suspended. He has also been sentenced to indefinite supervision.
This comes after Boehm plead guilty to the charge in December after Virginia Beach Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler spoke out about how she was sexually abuse by him. Boehm was Convir-Fowler’s stepfather and was the only father figure she had ever known.
Boehm was also facing a felony charge of indecent liberties by a parent, but that charge was set aside during the trial in December.