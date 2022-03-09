Man sentenced after abducting, attempting to assault woman at Oceanfront

*WARNING: This story contains graphic content that might not be suitable for all readers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man will spend 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to abduction charges in December 2021.

Court documents show that 22-year-old Najee Chinyelu Bullock was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 15 suspended after pleading guilty to abduction with the intent to defile. He will serve 15 years behind bars which are above the high-end of the guidelines from the Commonwealth that recommended a max of 10 years and seven months in prison.

The charge stems from a December 2019 incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Officials say around 2 a.m. on December 29, 2019, a woman was out with friends at the beach and was getting ready to get in a rideshare when Bullock approached her.

He said that he had lost his phone and asked for her help.

After looking in the sand for a while, she offered her phone to him to use the “find my phone app.” It was at this point she noticed his hand near his crotch making obscene motions.

As she asked for her phone back and tried to leave, he grabbed her from behind and tackled her to the ground. With his hand over her mouth, he told her he wanted to do obscene things to himself but did not want to hurt her.

The woman says Bullock told her, in part, “I just want to assault you. Just let me … and I’ll let you go.”

She tried to flee several times but was repeatedly tackled to the ground. At one point he told her that he had a gun.

As they got closer to the water, she held the side buttons on her iPhone activating the emergency feature. The phone called dispatch who was able to ping the location of her phone.

The 911 dispatcher told officials that they heard the victim whispering into the phone for help and begging Bullock not to hurt her. Bullock’s voice was also heard twice saying that they needed to get closer to the water.

When they saw police lights on the boardwalk, Bullock fled with her phone. He was taken into custody two streets away where her phone was found.