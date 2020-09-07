Man sentenced after 2019 crash that killed VB teen, involuntary manslaughter charge certified to grand jury

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The driver in a 2019 crash that killed a Virginia Beach teen will serve at least 6 months in jail.

Austin Foley, who was 18 at the time when he crashed his truck in July 2019 on S. Parliament Drive, was sentenced last week to 1 year and 30 days on reckless driving and related charges in the crash. 6 months and 30 days were suspended, meaning he’ll serve only 6 months.

Foley was also charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. The charge was certified to a grand jury last Friday.

17-year-old Nikita de Groot, a rising senior at Cox High School, was killed in the crash. Police said speed was a factor and none of the three inside the truck were wearing seat belts at the time.

