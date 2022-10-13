VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the deadly 2018 shooting of a Virginia Beach high schooler.

According to a spokesperson from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Jacob Meadows was sentenced to 16 years with nine years suspended for the death of 17-year-old Christopher Ross. That leaves Meadows to serve seven years behind bars.

Jacob Meadows

Meadows was arrested in December 2018 on several charges including second-degree murder. He then entered a plea agreement in July 2022 where Meadows agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute more than 1/2 ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana and one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The second-degree murder charge was nolle prossed by the Commonwealth.