VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a January 2022 homicide in Virginia Beach.

William Scott was sentenced to five years with four years suspended for shooting in commission of a felony, five years with four years suspended for shooting a firearm from a vehicle, and 10 years with seven years suspended for unlawful shooting that resulted in a death.

This leaves Scott with five years to serve. He will also have to serve five years of probation.

The homicide occurred on January 30, 2022 on Oceana Blvd. Police say 51-year-old Kevin Boone was found inside of his car with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.