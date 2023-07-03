VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sentenced to four years in prison for a crash that left one woman dead.

According to online court documents, John Glover was sentenced to 10 years with seven years suspended for involuntary manslaughter, and one year for driving while intoxicated. This leaves Glover with four years to serve.

John Roger Allan Glover (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

Police say the crash occurred on Aug. 30 in the 5500 block of Indian River and Ferry Point Rd. Glover was driving a Mercedes sedan when he rear-ended a woman’s car. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.