VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left the suspect’s friend dead.

According to a press release, 38-year-old Abdiel Quinones Berrios was sentenced to 43 years with 10 years suspended for second-degree murder and use of a firearm. This leaves Berrios with 33 years to serve.

Abdiel Quinones Berrios

These charges stem from a shooting in June 2021 at the Linkhorn Bay Apartment on Fountain Lake Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 33-year-old Emmanuel Angel Miranda-Rivera suffering gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene.