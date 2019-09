VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital after a water rescue Friday afternoon in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach, according to emergency dispatchers.

There are few details at this time. They confirmed rescue crews jumped into action just after 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Sandpiper Road.

An image from a WAVY viewer shows a crowd gathered on the beach at that time.

Stay with WAVY for updates on the man’s condition and the situation surrounding the rescue.