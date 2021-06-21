Man receives maximum sentence for violating probation for 2006 robbery after conviction for 2018 murder in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was given a maximum sentence for violating his probation for a robbery conviction after he was also convicted in connection with a 2018 fatal shooting incident.

Circuit Court Judge James Lewis gave Andre Jeru Bernard Bigby, 33, the maximum sentence of 31 years to serve in the Virginia Department of Corrections for violating his probation.

Then-30-year-old Bigby was previously on probation for a separate incident in which he was convicted of robbery, use of a firearm, abduction, conspiracy and carrying a concealed weapon. Online court records indicate those charges originated from an incident in March 2006.

His probation was violated after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 19-year-old Jayln Harris. Harris was found dead inside a vehicle in the 700 block of 16th Street in Virginia Beach.

Bigby received a life sentence plus three years for Harris’ death during a hearing in December 2019.

His conviction in 2019 resulted in the violation of his initial probation.