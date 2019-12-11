Man captured in Calif. for VB murder sentenced to life

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man captured in California for a murder in Virginia Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Andre’Jeru Bernard Bigby was found guilty of killing 19-year-old Jayln Harris back in February 2018. Harris was found dead inside a vehicle in the 700 block of 16th Street.

Jayln Harris

Bigby received a life sentence plus three years during a hearing in Circuit Court in December 2019.

Bigby was caught in California by federal authorities nearly four months after the murder.

Another suspect, Henry Alexander Smith III, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and was sentenced in a separate hearing to five years in prison with four suspended — leaving one year to serve.