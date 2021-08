VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty to murder last week after a 2018 homicide on Black Duck Court in Virginia Beach.

Bobby Cason entered a guilty plea on August 3 to a first-degree murder charge. A second-degree murder charge was withdrawn.

Cason was 18 at the time of the shooting, which left 20-year-old Devin Earl Bell dead. Cason was arrested the day after on Nov. 30.

Cason’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022.