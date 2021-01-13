Man pleads guilty to firearm, drug charges in connection with deadly Virginia Beach shooting

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty to firearms and drug charges in connection with a deadly shooting last January.

Zhakel Tyrese Lane, 20, was sentenced on Jan. 12, 2021, to 10 years, with 8 years, 6 months suspended putting his time served at 1 year 6 months. Court records say Lane is on indefinite supervised probation.

On Jan. 14, 2020, police say Lane was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs in connection with the initial incident that happened Saturday, Jan 11, 2020.

Police say that night, they responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Prince William Court.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Sequanae Jahkeem Roper, 24, dead.

Officers said they gathered suspect vehicle information and located the car nearby occupied by two individuals — both were detained for questioning. A few days later, Lane was arrested.

Later, another victim walked into a hospital. Police say they believe the two were victims of the same incident.