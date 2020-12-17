Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from arson of ex-girlfriend’s apartment in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of torching the home of his ex-girlfriend and her then-6-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty.

Kelly Bruce Halverson pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in connection to the July 25, 2019 fire at Pembroke Town Center Apartments.

Halverson is scheduled to be sentenced March 23.

According to court documents and an interview with the victim, Halverson set fire to the balcony of his ex-girlfriend’s house the day after she renewed a protective order she had taken out against him.

She said after she gave Halverson a 30-day notice on June 24, 2019 to move out of their apartment. His erratic behavior continued after that, and escalated.

On July 23, she got a two-week extension on a protective order against Halverson. Then, on July 25, she received a call from a neighbor saying her apartment was on fire.

Eight other apartment units were damaged.