Man pleads guilty to charges in cockfighting ring investigation in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was charged in connection to an investigation into a cockfighting ring in Virginia Beach pleaded guilty this week.

Rolando Salazar Geronimo was charged with 12 counts of animal fighting after officials seized more than 200 chickens from a sea of cages at a home on Dam Neck Road.

Officers believe it to be the first cockfighting ring ever in the city.

Officials said 52-year-old Emmanuel Garcia signed over the chickens to Animal Control, and was arrested on 10 counts of animal fighting.

Garcia’s trial was continued to Aug. 28. Geronimo’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21.