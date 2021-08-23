Man pleads guilty to 2018 robbery at 7-Eleven that ended in officer-involved shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been convicted of robbery and multiple other charges in connection with a 2018 robbery and officer-involved shooting at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach.

Jahkil McPhail pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of robbery, conspiracy, abduction for pecuniary benefit, wearing a mask in public, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A charge of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer was dropped due to insufficient evidence, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

He is set to be sentenced Jan. 4, 2022.

Police said Jasper Wynn and McPhail, both 20 at the time, robbed a 7-Eleven on South Independence Boulevard on Oct. 12, 2018.

Wynn pleaded guilty to several charges in March, including two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, two counts of robbery, conspiracy, abduction, wearing a mask in public, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to police, members of the 4th Precinct and Special Operations Command were surveilling operations at stores when officers saw two masked men at the store on S. Independence Boulevard. They were working on patroling likely robbery targets after a series of robberies in Virginia Beach.

Police observed the men encounter a clerk outside the store and order her inside at gunpoint. Inside, there was another clerk. They ordered both women to the ground and put money and cigarettes into a bag they had brought with them.

Two VBPD officers had just pulled into the parking lot when they saw the men. They called for backup and then confronted Wynn and McPhail as they left the store with the bag full of money and cigarettes.

Police ordered the men to stop, causing McPhail to drop the bag and run off.

Wynn opened fire when the officers approached. One of the rounds went through an officer’s pant leg and grazed his skin.

Both officers returned fire, striking Wynn once in the forearm.

Police said the two men took off on foot after the exchange of gunfire. Wynn was tracked down and arrested behind a closed business.

A police K9 found McPhail a short distance away while hiding in a backyard shed.

