Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run that left 32-year-old woman dead in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Virginia Beach in September of 2020.

Sebron Kenneth Anthony Gooding, 29, of Virginia Beach was initially with felony hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was held at the Virginia Beach City Jail for the crash that happened in the 6000 block of Indian River Road around 9:40 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020.

Officers responded to the scene to find 32-year-old Amanda Delois Majett of Norfolk had been hit by a vehicle. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

On April 27, Gooding pleaded guilty to all his charges. His sentencing is set for July 20, 2021.