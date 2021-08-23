Man pleads guilty in fatal 2019 shooting of Virginia Beach woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a woman in Virginia Beach in 2019.

Courtney Ian Moreno was arrested in Henrico County in May of 2019 on 1st and 2nd degree charges of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Moreno was charged after officers found Sophia Hoggard shot inside of a vehicle just days prior at the intersection of Golden Oak Court and S. Lynnhaven Road. Hoggard died at the scene.

During his court hearing Monday, Moreno pled guilty to all charges. His 2nd-degree murder charge was dismissed.

His sentencing is set for December 14.