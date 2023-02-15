VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2019 fatal shooting of his wife in Virginia Beach.

Court documents show that Brandon Wyatt Wysong pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach City Jail

These charges stem from a shooting on Nov. 4, 2019, on Westminster Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Brandon’s wife, 34-year-old Elena Wysong, shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandon Wysong’s sentencing is scheduled for May 2.