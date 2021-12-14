Man pleads guilty in 2019 head-on collission that killed Virginia Beach sailor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in a 2019 head-on collision that killed a Navy master-at-arms has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Then-38-year-old Nathaniel Campbell was speeding through the outbound lanes at Gate 8 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story when his car slammed into a master-at-arms’ vehicle Nov. 30, 2019.

According to court documents, data from inside Campbell’s vehicle showed he was going 81 mph at the time of impact in the crash that killed 23-year-old Oscar Temores.

In court documents, investigators say Campbell was speeding more than three times the posted limit of 25 mph when he slammed his truck into the sailor’s security vehicle.

Temores died at the hospital. He leaves behind a wife, a child and family in California.

Temores was assigned to the installation’s security department and reported to the area in June 2018. Before that, he was assigned to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in Illinois.

It’s not yet clear why Campbell, from Shenandoah, was speeding toward the base or why he was in Virginia Beach.

Campbell’s sentencing date is set for Feb. 22, 2022.