Man nearly killed by hit-and-run driver, family wants justice

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family is looking for help finding the hit-and-run driver who nearly killed their loved one.

“What kind of a person would hit a young man and leave him on the side of the road like roadkill?” asked the victim’s mother, Patricia Ahlschlager.

The intersection at Virginia Beach’s Dam Neck Road and General Booth Boulevard looks far different today than it did early Sunday morning.

“What happened to him is not fair,” added Erin Ahlschlager, the victim’s sister.

20-year-old Matthew Ahlschlager was bicycling home from work around 3 a.m. He never made it.

“I just heard knocking on the door,” Erin said.

“The police came to the house,” Patricia added.

“Immediately, I’m like ‘Oh my God is he dead?’” Erin recalled of what she said to police.

“They let us know he was in pretty bad shape,” Patricia added.

Ahlschlager was lying by the road for at least an hour before someone found him. He suffered a severe head injury and is now fighting for his life.

“He is one of the most beautiful souls ever,” said the victim’s bother Colin Ahlschlager. “He is the most kind and selfless person. He will always put himself second. Never first.”

What makes things even more difficult for family is knowing the person who hit Matt never stopped.

“I just want my son to get better, but whoever did it — there is a place for somebody who will just hit a person and leave him on the side of the road to die,” Patricia said.

“I cry when I hit a possum,” Erin added. “How do you hit a person and not just stop?”

If Matt survives doctors say it will be a long recovery. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for his medical costs.

“I want him to be okay and then we could worry about the justice,” Colin said. “I want justice so bad, but I want him okay first.”

So, his family prays Matt comes home and whoever did this is found.

“You can not do this to another living human being and walk away from it,” Patricia added.

There was white paint on Matt’s bike, so the thought is that the vehicle that hit him was white and has some front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

