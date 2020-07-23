Man killed in shooting on Holland Road in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a man was killed in a shooting on Holland Road Wednesday night.

Police say the homicide investigation was underway in the 3300 block of Holland Road as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they found a man was shot and died at the scene.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. that Holland Road would be closed between Stoneshore Road and Green Run Boulevard for several hours.

More information will be released once it’s available, police said.

