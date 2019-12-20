Man injured in shooting on Harbinger Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a shooting injured a man on Harbinger Road Thursday evening.

Emergency communications received a report of a person who had been shot just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Harbinger Road, police said.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the injury is not life-threatening.

He was transported to a local hospital by medics.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information to provide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.