Man injured in shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Virginia Beach.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1500 block Lord Tennyson Arch, according to police.

Officers arrived on scene to find the man with a gunshot wound.

Officers tried to render aid, police said. Emergency medical services staff then arrived on scene and took the man to a local hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is no suspect information as of 10:30 p.m., and the investigation was still “very active,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

