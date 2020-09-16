Man injured in shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Virginia Beach.
The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1500 block Lord Tennyson Arch, according to police.
Officers arrived on scene to find the man with a gunshot wound.
Officers tried to render aid, police said. Emergency medical services staff then arrived on scene and took the man to a local hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
There is no suspect information as of 10:30 p.m., and the investigation was still “very active,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
