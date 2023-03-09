VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Northampton Blvd. Police say one man is in stable condition and is being transported to a local hospital.

As police investigate the shooting, Northampton Blvd. will be closed in both directions. Police are asking people to please avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time.