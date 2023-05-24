VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday evening in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Commonwealth Dr. Police say a man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the victim was not able to identify the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.