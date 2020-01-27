Man in Virginia Beach sentenced to 35 years for child sexual abuse, taking photos of acts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach was sentenced to 35 years after pleading guilty to multiple charges involving sexual abuse of a child.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Anthony Dwayne Duncan was sentenced Monday regarding an incident in 2013 where police say Duncan sexually abused a child known to him and even took photos of the acts.

Duncan was charged with 2 counts of production of child porn, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, and custodial indecent liberties.

The incident happened on September 29, 2013 in Virginia Beach where reports say the child was temporarily in Duncan’s care and was asleep at the time of the abuse. The documents stated that Duncan also took photos of some of the acts himself.

The incident came into light two years after the incident when Duncan’s wife found a black notebook under the driver’s seat of the family’s vehicle.

In the notebook, Duncan’s wife unraveled a story detailing sexual fantasies with three named children including the victim from the 2013 incident.

Duncan then admitted that he wrote the story.

At the time of the discovery, Duncan lived in Georgia which led Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident including a search of his laptop where they found the photos of the abuse.

Duncan admitted to both Georgia investigators and Virginia Beach Police that he sexually assaulted the child in Virginia Beach and also admitted to taking the pornographic photos.

After pleading guilty on October of last year, Duncan was sentenced Monday to 60 years in prison with 25 years suspended, leaving 35 years to serve.

The sentence is far greater than the recommended sentence of 14 years and 5 months under the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines.