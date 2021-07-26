Man in Virginia Beach sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

On Monday, a circuit court judge sentenced 41-year-old Patrick Michael Sonnenburg to 35 years in prison with 10 years suspended which means he will serve 25 years behind bars.

Earlier in March, Sonnenburg plead guilty to charges of forcible sodomy and indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.

According to court documents, Sonnenburg repeatedly sexually abused a young child known to him between August 2008 and August 2010. Officials say the abuse occurred approximately 2 to 3 times per week over that two-year period.



The victim ultimately disclosed the abuse to family members.

Back in December of 2018, detectives in Yamhill County, Oregon, also interviewed Sonnenburg about similar allegations that occurred in their county involving the same victim.

Court documents say Sonnenburg admitted to abusing the child in both Oregon and Virginia Beach.

During an interview with detectives, Sonnenburg told authorities that he “never meant to abuse the child” and that it “felt mutual.” Sonnenburg told detectives he did not feel he was hurting the child because the child never said to stop and said the child was very “go with the flow.”

Sonnenburg currently has convictions in Oregon for two counts of second-degree sodomy as well as first-degree sexual abuse.