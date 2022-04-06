VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

In a recent court hearing, 47-year-old Roger Leon Saunders Jr. pleaded guilty to several charges including two counts of object sexual penetration of a victim under the age of 13 and aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13.

Following his guilty plea, Saunders was sentenced to 70 years in prison with 48 years and five months suspended. This means he will serve 21 years and 7 months behind bars.

Court documents say that Saunders sexually abused a child known to him on several occasions between June 2012 and June 2014.

In an initial interview, Saunders told police that he was teaching the victim about parts of the body. He later admitted to committing various acts of sexual abuse against the victim for two years, at least twice per month, records say.

