VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to around 6 months behind bars after a trail of Little Debbie food wrappers led to his arrest late this summer.

52-year-old Troy Brink of Virginia Beach was previously charged with burglary, auto tampering, auto tampering-destruction, and two counts of possession of stolen property.

On Oct. 28, he was found guilty of trespassing and was issued a suspended sentence of 365 days. Additionally, he received 12 months of unsupervised probation.

The charges of auto tampering were withdrawn.

In regard to the charges of possession of stolen property, Brink was found guilty and sentenced to 365 days with 183 days suspended. He will serve 182 days, around 6 months, along with 12 months of supervised probation.

The incident occurred on August 15. According to police, officers were called to Laskin Endodontics around 7:40 a.m. for a report of an unsecured door.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed that someone had entered the business. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed multiple items had been taken from the business, including food.

Officers then found a “trail” of Little Debbie food wrappers that led them to a concealed location where they found an individual who was in possession of the missing property.

Police say they also recovered items taken from a vehicle belonging to Sugar Plum Bakery.