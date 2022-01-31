Man in ‘Confidence’ sweatshirt stole more than $1,200 from Virginia Beach Best Buy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a man who stole more than $1,200 in merchandise from a Best Buy in December.

Police said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Best Buy on Independence Boulevard.

A male wearing a red sweatshirt with the word “CONFIDENCE” on the front put numerous items in a shopping cart. He then walked out of the store without paying for them.

Police said the male got into a maroon Ford F-150 truck with a ladder rack. Its Virginia tag number is YND9040.