Man in ‘Confidence’ sweatshirt stole more than $1,200 from Virginia Beach Best Buy

Virginia Beach

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a man who stole more than $1,200 in merchandise from a Best Buy in December.

Police said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Best Buy on Independence Boulevard.

A male wearing a red sweatshirt with the word “CONFIDENCE” on the front put numerous items in a shopping cart. He then walked out of the store without paying for them.

Police said the male got into a maroon Ford F-150 truck with a ladder rack. Its Virginia tag number is YND9040.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10