Man hit by a truck in VB has serious injuries, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was hit by a truck in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Linda Keuhn confirmed the man has serious injuries and that the fatal crash team has responded to the scene, which is at Rudee Point Road and Southside Road.
She also confirmed that the truck involved in the accident stayed at the scene.
The accident happened around 2:30, according to police dispatch.
