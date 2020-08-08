Man given 3 years, 6 months in fatal 2018 hit-and-run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years with much of the sentence suspended for a fatal hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day in 2018.

Tyeler Hutton was sentenced Aug. 3 to 15 years and 90 days in prison with all but three years, six months and 10 days suspended, according to Macie Allen, public information officer for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

His driver’s license was also revoked, he will be on supervised probation and he will be under a 10-year period of required good behavior.

Here are the specific charges Hutton was sentenced on:

Hit and run – 3 years (two years six months suspended)

Involuntary manslaughter – 10 years (nine years suspended)

Possession of firearm by non-violent felon – 2 years (nothing suspended)

Suspended operator’s license, third offense – 90 days (80 days suspended)

Virginia Beach Police arrested Hutton several days after the fatal two-vehicle crash, which happened near the intersection of South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road.

One of the drivers, 42-year-old Thomas Gordon Hitt, died later at the hospital.

