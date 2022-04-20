VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old man will serve a 10-year active sentence for a murder plot related to the MS-13 gang that left a 19-year-old dead in 2018.

Willian Alberto Oliva Rodriguez, 28, was sentenced on charges of second-degree murder and participation in a gang as a juvenile member in Virginia Beach in Virginia Beach Circuit Court, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 20 years with 10 suspended for second-degree murder and 10 years with five suspended for gang participation. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning his active sentence time is 10 years.

According to prosecutors, Rodriguez was one of several MS-13 members who were involved in the murder of 19-year-old Jairo Armando Sanchez-Guardado, of Chesapeake,

Prosecutors said two men kayaking on Lake Smith around 10 a.m. July 6, 2018 called police after seeing a man slumped over in a wooded area on the shoreline.

Police and the medical examiner arrived on scene and found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

No weapon, nor identification, was found in the area.

Police later identified the victim as Guardado.

Using video surveillance, cell phone data and witness interviews, authorities determined the murder was related to MS-13 gang activity. Rodriguez, Melvin Edgardo Molina-Ramos and three (3) fellow MS-13 gang members were involved in the killing.

The gang members believed Guardado was involved in a rival gang, but investigators were not able to find evidence to support that notion.

Molina-Ramos, who was the most senior member of MS-13, ordered Guardado to be murdered. He told Rodriguez to bring the 19-year-old to the lake and tell him they would be fishing, drinking beer and smoking marijuana.

One of Rodriguez’s codefendants shot Guardado in the back of the head. Rodriguez then took a picture of the shot man as evidence he had been killed.

Molinas-Ramos threatened to kill Rodriguez and the others if they spoke about the killing or didn’t follow through with the task.

A jury previously found Molina-Ramos guilty of solicitation to commit murder, conspiracy to commit murder, participating in a criminal act for benefit of a gang, accessory after the fact to homicide. He is serving 50 years in prison.