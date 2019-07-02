Man gets life sentence in 2010 Va. Beach murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty to charges in a 2010 murder in Virginia Beach is now facing life in prison.

WAVY’s Tamara Scott reports Tramonte Hines was sentenced to life plus 120 years during a hearing Tuesday morning.

Hines got 10 years for a conspiracy, five years each for two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, 100 years for murder and life for robbery.

Authorities charged Hines in February 2018 in connection to the death of 41-year-old Jeannie Murphy — who was fatally shot when she tried to run after walking in on a robbery at the Jr. Market on South Lynnhaven Road in December 2010.

Hines shot Murphy twice in the back, according to prosecutors.

The first suspect arrested in the case, Alex Jenkins, was initially charged in connection Murphy’s death, but a jury cleared him of murder in March 2018. Jenkins was sentenced to 35 years in prison last October.