NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was sentenced to just over four years in prison after pleading guilty in connection to the shooting death of a Virginia Beach woman in 2021.

Rayvone Dimetrius Foster, 23, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter back in January, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says.

Judge Tasha D. Scott accepted the plea and sentenced him on Friday to 10 years in prison with five years and eight months suspended, conditioned on 10 years of good behavior, three years of supervised probation and no contact with gang members upon release.

The shooting happened back on January 11, 2021 on East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk.

The victim, Virginia Beach resident Shakiya Nicole Johnson, was shot multiple times, and her and her boyfriend’s SUV crashed into a utility pole.

Prosecutors say video from nearby surveillance cameras showed a vehicle driven by Foster and containing several of his associates pulling up alongside that SUV beforehand.

Foster later admitted to driving the car, but didn’t admit to firing the gun, prosecutors say. Police meanwhile were never able to identify the others involved.

They believe Foster’s group was targeting Johnson’s boyfriend, who survived the crash.