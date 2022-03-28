VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old man will serve 30 years in prison after admitting to killing his parents in Virginia Beach back in 2019.

Judge James Lewis sentenced Christopher Brady to 40 years on each of his second-degree murder charges, and suspended all but 22 years. He also received eight additional years mandatory for two gun charges. It was the maximum sentence prosecutors asked for as part of the plea agreement.

Brady shot his father once in head and shot his mother multiple times at their home on Kellam Road in Virginia Beach on July 15, 2019. He then fled with his teenage daughter to Richmond, but returned days later to turn himself in to police.

It’s still unclear exactly why Brady killed his parents, and WAVY’s Chris Horne reports Brady still said nothing when given the chance Monday morning. His attorney said back in October 2021 that he planned to talk about the killings at his sentencing.

At that time, defense attorney Kristin Paulding said Brady was “absolutely remorseful” for the killings.

Look for more coverage coming up from WAVY’s Chris Horne.