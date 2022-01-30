Man found with gunshot wound inside vehicle during overnight crash in Virginia Beach, homicide investigation underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are now investigating a homicide after a man was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound following an overnight crash.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Oceana Boulevard regarding the single-vehicle crash just after midnight.

When they got to the scene, officers found an unresponsive man, later identified as 50-year-old Kevin Boone, inside the vehicle that had left the roadway.

As emergency officials were assessing his injuries, they discovered that Boone was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Boone was sent to Virginia Beach General Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries prior to arriving.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.