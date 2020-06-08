Man found shot on 22nd Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Monday.

At around 2:34 a.m., officers were patrolling at the Oceanfront when gunshots were heard. They started searching the area near the 300 block of 22nd Street and located an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No other details have been released.

If you have any information that can help police, you are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by submitting a tip via P3tips.com.

