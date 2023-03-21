VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to child sex crimes in Virginia Beach.

During his court hearing Monday, 25-year-old Roberto Rodriguez pleaded guilty to charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and indecent liberties with a child under 15 years old.

The charges stem following a 2022 incident in which Rodiguez was caught half-naked by police at a Virginia Beach hotel with a missing 13-year-old girl.

In court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side, a Norfolk detective advised Virginia Beach police on December 10, 2022, that a missing 13-year-old girl was inside a room at a Virginia Beach hotel with Rodriguez.

The girl’s parents had met with police outside the hotel who also told police that the girl had run away before and was found with Rodriguez.

When officers confronted Rodriguez at the hotel, officials say he was not wearing any pants or undergarments. The child was also found inside the room.

Rodriguez told police that he was aware of the girl’s age and admitted to aiding in the girl remaining a runaway.

During his court hearing Monday, Rodriguez received a 12-month sentence, all suspended, for the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge. He also received five years of probation.

For the charges of indecent liberties with a child, he received five years behind bars with 3 years suspended. He will serve two years in prison along with another five years of probation.

Roberto Rodriguez (Courtesy – VBPD)