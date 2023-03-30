VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was found guilty Thursday on lesser charges in connection to a 2020 shooting that left one man dead.

According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney, 28-year-old Dornell Marcus Collins Jr. was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm on school property.

Collins was originally arrested and charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Dornell Marcus Collins Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred in July 2020 around 9:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Holland Rd. Police say they found a man, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Arthur Lutz, who had been shot.

Lutz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Lutz and a friend were walking home from a bar on Holland Rd. when they encountered Collins and exchanged words. Collins then shot Lutz multiple times and then stood over him and shot him again.

Collins was arrested several hours later by police, who say he eventually confessed to the shooting and claimed it was self-defense.

Collins is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8.