Man found guilty of driving drunk, hitting police vehicle gets 20 days in jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of driving drunk and hitting a police car in Virginia Beach has been convicted of multiple charges.

Police say 33-year-old Eric Miller drifted into a lane blocked by an officer’s patrol car and hit it on Shore Drive near Independence Boulevard back in March.

The officer involved in the crash went to the hospital, but recovered from his injuries.

He was found guilty Tuesday morning of DWI, having an open container and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. Charges of refusal of tests and driving without a license were dismissed.

A charge of improper lane change was nolle prossed, or withdrawn.

A judge sentenced Miller to 20 days in jail, four years of probation and a year of license restrictions.